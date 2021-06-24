Apple iPhone 13 rumors are coming left and right. We have heard that a 120Hz display is finally making its way to Apple’s phones later this year. The company could employ the LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) tech from Samsung instead of LTPS to achieve the high refresh rate numbers. The upcoming iPhones are also tipped to be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 variants and offer new optics. The latter will cause a change in the camera housing too. Now, we also have a launch timeline for the iPhone 13.

As per an analyst (via 9to5Mac), the next iPhone lineup is rumored to be announced in the third week of September. Apple is said to unveil four new iPhone models this year: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The exact date is rumored to be September 14, since the company usually holds events on Tuesdays. The analyst also goes onto suggest that the iPhone 13 will include a new 1TB storage option and LiDAR scanner across all models, something being disputed by other rumors. Recently, TrendForce said Apple won’t introduce a new storage option. Some reports have also said that the next iPhone will be called the iPhone 12s.

It is claimed that the new ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 Pro models will feature a thickness of 7.57mm, which is up from 7.4mm in the ‌iPhone 12‌ series. Moreover, there are some changes coming over to the camera bumps as well. As per a report, the camera bump will now be more noticeable as the ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 Pro will have thicker camera bumps. The change is said to be quite visible on the Pro variant. The increase in thickness of camera bumps could mean new optics for the iPhone 13 series. It is also tipped that both ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and 13 Pro Max could receive sensor-shift stabilization for both the Wide and Ultra-Wide lenses.