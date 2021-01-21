In the past few months, we’ve heard from multiple sources that the iPhone 13 series will come with a smaller notch than the one on the iPhone 12 family. A report from DigiTimes now suggests that the notch will shrink following a redesign of the Face ID hardware, but the notch size will only reduce vertically while its width will remain the same. Additionally, the report also hints at some camera upgrades for Apple’s upcoming iPhone lineup.

Face ID hardware will reportedly be rearranged to achieve a smaller notch

“The next-generation iPhones’ Face ID system will see some design changes with the size of the notch at the top of the screen to shrink and their ultrawide angle lens upgraded from 5P to 6P, the sources said. The new design integrates Rx, Tx and flood illuminator into the same camera module, similar to that of a LiDAR scanner in the back camera module, to enable smaller notch sizes, the sources stated,” says the report (via Macrumors). Adding some more details, the report adds that Foxconn and LG Innotek will supply the Face ID camera module for Apple’s 2021 slate of iPhones.

Additionally, the report also mentions that the non-Pro models (tentatively called the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini) will come equipped with a superior CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) currently found inside the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. As for the iPhone 13 Pro models, Apple will fit them with a larger, custom-designed CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) that will boost the resolution figures. These image sensors will reportedly be supplied by Sony. However, Apple will continue using the same 7-element system for its upcoming iPhones that is found inside the iPhone 12 portfolio.

A larger, custom-tuned CMOS image sensor for the iPhone 13 Pro duo

The same report also mentions that Apple will equip the entire iPhone 13 family with the sensor-shift image stabilization tech that is currently exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. If it materializes, the camera prowess of the iPhone 13 lineup will indeed receive a major boost when it comes to delivering even better quality stills and videos that better negate the effects of hand movements while capturing them.