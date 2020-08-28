We keep getting more and more iPhone 12 rumors as we get closer to September, even though the devices are expected to arrive until October. The new lineup is also supposed to launch without 120Hz refresh rate displays, even though Jon Prosser recently posted a video with the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 120Hz Display. However, new rumors tell us once again, that the phones will arrive without a charger and Earpods in the box.

It seems that Apple will really do it. According to Taiwanese research firm Trendforce, the new iPhone 12 will come without a power adapter and wired Earpods in the box. One of the main reasons for this change is that the new devices are more expensive to manufacture because of 5G components. Removing these accessories will help Cupertino reduce costs.

The new lineup is expected to arrive with similar pricing as the previous generation, meaning that the entry-level iPhone 12 could cost around $699, while the Pro Max version of the iPhone 12 could arrive with a $1,099 price tag. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may also introduce a new 20W fast charger for its new iPhone, but this one will be sold separately.

Source MacRumors