We have newly leaked information concerning the camera features of the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. According to source code found inside iOS 14 Beta 1, the new iPhones could arrive with an option to record 4K videos at 240FPS.

As stated in the report, together with @EveryApplePro, we were able to discover evidence of 4k 120 and 4k 240 FPS video modes inside the latest iOS 14 Beta 1 filesystem.

In accordance to that, we believe that the upcoming iPhone will allow for 4k 120 FPS native video recording. — Pine (@PineLeaks) June 29, 2020

We have a new leak from PineLeaks and EverythingApplePro, suggesting that the new iPhone 12 will include options to record 4K video at 120FPS and 240FPS, even though the 4K at 240FPS could be limited to slow-motion video. We have also received rumors giving us devices with 120Hz refresh rate displays, possible prices for the complete 5G lineup, and two LTE variants.

Source GSM Arena