Apple unveiled its iPhone 12 series earlier today. The new iPhones include a host of changes, including some minor ones. The iPhone 12 sports an updated design, with an OLED display upfront. On the other hand, Apple has also reduced the pricing of its iPhone 11, which makes it a more compelling offering. The questions are, which one should you buy, and should you spend more on the new iPhone? Here’s an iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 comparison that might help you make the decision.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Display

The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It comes with a 2532×1170-pixel resolution at 460 PPI and offers a 2000000:1 contrast ratio. The company claims it can go up to 625 nits brightness (typical) and 1,200 nits brightness (HDR). It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG.

On the other hand, the iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display with IPS technology. It doesn’t support HDR and offers a 1792×828-pixel resolution at 326 PPI. Plus, the contrast ratio here is a mere 1,400:1. It can go up to 625 nits brightness (typical). It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Performance

The iPhone 12 is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is built on 4nm process. It features 11.8 billion transistors that offers an increase of over 40% vs A13 processor. The 6-core GPU is 50% faster than the competition. It comes with a 16-core NPU that is 80% faster. Further, the chipset has 2nd gen ML accelerators that is up to 70% faster. It is teased to be a huge leak forward in iPhones. The base variant offers 64GB of internal storage. It is claimed to last as much as the iPhone 11. It also supports 5G.

In contrast, the iPhone 11 is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which is a Hexa-core, 64-bit, 7nm SoC, paired with an Apple-designed 4-core GPU. The base variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of non-expandable internal storage. It is a 4G-only device and does not support 5G. It packs a 3,110mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Camera

The new iPhone sports a dual rear camera setup. There’s a primary 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens having an f/2.4 aperture with a 120-degree field of view. The secondary 12MP wide sensor has an f/1.6 aperture with a 26mm focal length. There is a 7 element lens that brings 27% improvement in low light performance. Computational photography has Smart HDR3 that understands scenes with machine learning. Further, Night Mode expands on all cameras including the ultra-wide and selfie shooter. It supports

The iPhone 11 sports a dual rear camera setup: a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. It misses out on the telephoto lens. There is a quad-LED dual-tone flash. It is capable of shooting 4K UHD at 60 FPS, Full HD at 240 FPS, and HD at 960 FPS. More features include OIS, continuous autofocus, and picture-taking during video recording. As for the selfie camera, it is of 12MP as well and has an f/2.2 aperture.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Design

The iPhone 12 is 11% thinner, 15% smaller, and 16% smaller than the iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 has an aluminum frame and glass build. It comes with re-architected to pack new technologies in a smaller form factor. It has Ceramic Shield that makes 4X better drop performance. It measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm and weighs 162 grams.

Coming to the iPhone 11, it measures 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm. The rear panel is made out of glass and the frame is aluminum. Further, it is rated IP68 as well, for dust and water resistance. The biometrics include 3D face unlock. It weighs 194 grams.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Price

The iPhone 12 will be made available in Black, White, Product RED, Green and Blue color options. Its price starts at $799. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 has come down to $599.