There is no such thing as a perfect device, and users usually start to find a couple of issues during the first weeks of use. The same thing applies to the latest iPhone 12 lineup, which is beginning to present some problems in three of its four variants.

It seems that early iPhone 12 adopters are starting to report problems with their devices. We will first focus on the vanilla iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, which were the first to become widely available for purchase. The issue is related to the Messages app, as some of its users are reporting that they aren’t seeing SMS messages from friends. They also report missing test messages in group chats, and they claim the device isn’t giving any sort of notification when receiving new messages.

We can’t tell for sure if this issue is only related to the iPhone 12 models or if it may be because of the latest iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2 versions. Here are some of the complaints:

“But I just upgraded to an ‌iPhone 12‌ (coming from an iPhone 11 Max Pro), and I am in a group message with my kids. One of my kids is an Android user. Last night he came up to me and asked me why I didn’t reply to his two text messages he sent to the group. I checked my ‌iPhone‌, and I didn’t receive any text messages from him in the group chat. He then showed me his phone, and sure enough, he had sent them to the group.

“I’m having the exact same problem. It seems I’m having issues in group threads only when it has android users. I’ve been so confused in our messages the last few days. None of our conversations make sense. My friends and I just tested with iMessage and it doesn’t seem to have any problems with just Apple users. I reported the bug to Apple. I just noticed this after upgrading to an iPhone 12 Pro from iPhone XS. Running iOS 14.1 on Verizon. I deleted every single text message on my phone and rebooted, turned iMessage off and back on. Hoping this helps.”

The second issue bugging the latest iPhone 12 lineup focuses on the iPhone 12 mini, as some of its users are reporting Lock Screen sensitivity issues since they received their devices. This problem usually happens when users are swiping up from the bottom of the Lock Screen or when pressing buttons on the Lock Screen. The display doesn’t recognize the press or the swipe up to unlock when users use their thumbs, but it seems to be more responsive when using other fingers.

Some users believe that this last issue may be caused by a conductivity or grounding issue since the problem seems to go away when the device is plugged to a wall charger or when users aren’t using a case, which puts them in direct contact with the phone’s frame. Whatever the case, we believe that Apple will soon address these issues.

Source MacRumors

