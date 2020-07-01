According to the latest leak provided by L0vedream, the new iPhone 12 would arrive without EarPods or a charger in the box. This information lines up with previous rumors, and it seems that this may be Apple’s plans indeed.

It seems that the new iPhone 12 may arrive in a “thinner” and “exquisite” box. Inside this box, we would find the iPhone variant of your choice and a Lightning to USB-C charging cable, but no EarPods and no 20W, 18W, or 5W charger. This new direction would help Apple reduce waste and shipping costs. The leaker also suggests that Apple would also stop including the 5W charger with the iPhone SE 2020 later this year.

Source MacRumors

