It’s been a long time since we have received rumors of the possibility of getting an iPhone with a USB-C port. However, the latest rumors suggest the upcoming iPhone 12 series will retain its Lightning port connector for wired charging. Unfortunately, it also seems that we won’t get to see an iPhone with a USB-C port since Apple could also be planning on giving us a port-less device.

According to @choco_bit’s post on Twitter, the iPhone 12 will come with a Lightning port connector, while the next iPhone 13 series may arrive with a Smart Connector. It seems that Apple isn’t interested in giving its users an iPhone with a USB-C port. This is not the first time that we see rumors suggesting iPhones with Smart Connectors, and it would also explain why Apple would also be planning to remove wired EarPods in the upcoming iPhone 12 series. Now, remember that this is a rumor, but it seems that Apple is really trying to make its devices completely wireless.

Source Apple Insider

