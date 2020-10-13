Just hours before Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 series while fellow journos are busy writing a rough draft, prolific leakster Evan Blass has dropped a bombshell. Or to put it simply, the mother of all iPhone 12 series leaks. Blass has shared high-resolution images of the iPhone 12 series in all the color options that will be on the table. We just got our first glimpse at the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Plus, we also get our first detailed look at the HomePod Mini smart speaker and its eye-catching spherical design that looks inspired by Amazon’s new Echo Dot family that was launched a few weeks ago.

iPhone 12 (Image: Voice / Evan Blass)

Except for the size, the vanilla iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini look identical

Just as the leaks had predicted, all four iPhone 12 devices retain the core looks of the iPhone 11 trio. The wide boat-shaped notch is still there, and so is the squircle camera module and the contrasting finish on the camera island. However, the biggest difference is that the sides are flat, akin to the iPhone 5 and its direct predecessor. Also, the metallic frame surrounding the device will flaunt the same shade as the rear panel to create a uniform look.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max (Image: Voice / Evan Blass)

A familiar design with flat sides and a LiDAR sensor

The leaked renders show the iPhone 12 in black, blue, green red and white, a color palette that is identical to that of the vanilla iPhone 12. Coming to the iPhone 12 Pro and its Max sibling, it appears in blue, gold, graphite and silver shades. However, the key difference between the iPhone 12 Pro pair and the vanilla iPhone 12 is that the Pro models have three rear cameras and a LiDAR sensor as well that we first saw on the 2020 iPad Pro.

Blass also shared hi-res renders of the upcoming HomePod Mini smart speaker, and it looks quite appealing. It has a spherical form factor with a mesh-like pattern covering almost the entire device. Notably, there is a small circular display at the top, similar to the standard HomePod. If leaks are true, Apple will price the HomePod Mini at $99, pitting it directly against Google’s Home and Nest lineup as well as Amazon’s Echo family of smart speakers.