We know that iPhones have great displays. Their color tuning makes them some of the best in the market. Rumors say the complete iPhone 12 series will include OLED panels, but the 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max may arrive with better displays than the one found in the regular model.

According to a new report, Samsung is going to supply OLED displays for the next iPhone lineup. This is great, considering that Samsung makes some of the best panels in the market. However, ETNews said that Samsung will be able to make thinner OLED displays by integrating separate touch-sensitive layers into a new OLED panel that has a touch function built-in. This could help Samsung be the sole supplier of screens for the higher-end models, and they would also get more out of the deal because these new panels would’ve even reduced production costs.

Source: 9to5Mac

Via: ETNews