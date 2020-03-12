Apple is reportedly planning to add a 3D depth camera on the iPhone 12 series phones. 3D cameras are not exactly new, as they can already be found on the Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy S20+ among others, but Apple’s implementation sounds more promising.

A 3D ‘world facing’ depth camera will work somewhat like the Face ID hardware, but with a much higher range. Doing so will allow more granular control over depth in photos, resulting in a significantly better bokeh effect.

It could also allow users to adjust the point of focus in a bokeh photo more accurately after taking the shot. Moreover, the 3D depth camera will also help create more refined AR effects to take full advantage of Apple’s ARKit augmented reality platform.

Source: Fast Company