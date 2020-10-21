Pre-orders for the latest iPhone 12 and 12 Pro started last Friday, and they are scheduled to be delivered this upcoming Friday. However, we have seen a couple of these devices in action. As a matter of fact, the latest video features a teardown of the new iPhone 12 to show us everything that’s coming included inside this new device.

A new teardown video of the iPhone 12 is now live. This video shows us that there are a few important differences between the latest iPhone lineup and its predecessor. The new device has an L-shaped logic board, which resembles a previous leak, even though it’s not identical, meaning that the previously leaked logic board may be from another iPhone 12 variant.

This new logic board is longer than the one found in the iPhone 11 series, and its new shape also differs from the previous straight design. We also find a 2,815mAh battery, which confirms that the iPhone 11 has a higher capacity, with a 3,110mAh battery. Now, that won’t seem to be a real issue here, as the latest Apple A14 Bionic chip is supposed to be more power-efficient.

The reason behind the smaller battery could be because of the extra space required for 5G components, and here’s where we find the issue, as 5G drains the iPhone’s battery 20 percent faster than when it’s working on 4G networks. This information was provided by the guys at Tom’s Guide, as they performed battery tests on their iPhone 12 devices, with results that weren’t great.

“Compared to the Android competition, Apple’s new phones are a step behind those devices on our best phone battery life list, especially over 5G networks. Overall, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro battery life is a bummer over 5G, at least when surfing the web. So you may want to manually switch to 4G in some cases to save extra juice”

So, in the end, this may be the real reason why Apple included the new “Smart Data Mode” in the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, as this new model will automatically turn off 5G to keep your battery from dying faster than it would on 4G networks. Remember that you can also choose to manually turn off 5G on your new iPhone to boost battery life.

Source MacRumors

