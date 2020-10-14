With the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple is going all-in with 5G. The new iPhones not only bring the latest generation network but a host of other improvements, especially under the hood. They are powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, which is built on the 5nm process. It features 11.8 billion transistors that offer an increase of over 40% vs A13 processor.

The chipset comes with a 16-core NPU that is 80% faster and a 6-core GPU that is 50% faster than the competition. Plus, there are major camera improvements with Night Mode coming to all lenses including the ultra-wide and selfie shooter. The primary camera comes equipped with a 7-element lens that brings a 27% improvement in low light performance. The iPhone 12 series sports a Ceramic Shield that makes 4X better drop performance.

All of these improvements don’t matter if you can’t get your hands on the device. When exactly is the new iPhone 12 lineup shipping? Here are all the details you need to know about the iPhone 12 release date.

The iPhone 12 mini will be made available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED color options. It starts at $699. Customers can also get the iPhone 12 mini for $18.70 a month or $449 with trade-in from apple.com.

Customers in the US, UK, Australia, China, Germany, Japan, and 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order the iPhone 12 mini starting 5 am PST / 8am ET on Friday, November 6. The sale will kick-off on Friday, November 13.

iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED color options. It starts at $799. Customers can also get iPhone 12 for $22.87 a month or $549 with trade-in.

Customers in the US, UK, Australia, China, Germany, Japan, and 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order the iPhone 12 starting 5 am PST / 8am ET on Friday, October 16. It will go on sale beginning Friday, October 23. The iPhone 12 will be available in India, South Korea, and more than a dozen other countries and regions beginning Friday, October 30.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 Pro will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue color options. The price starts at $999. Customers can also get iPhone 12 Pro for $29.12 a month or $699 with trade-in.

Customers in the US, UK Australia, China, Germany, Japan, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 12 Pro beginning at 5 am PDT / 8am ET on Friday, October 16. It goes on sale starting Friday, October 23. Further, it will be available in India, South Korea, and more than a dozen other countries beginning Friday, October 30.

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue color options. The price starts at $1,099. Purchasers can get the iPhone 12 Pro Max for $30.37 a month or $729 with trade-in.

Customers in the US, UK Australia, China, Germany, Japan, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 12 Pro Max beginning 5 am PST / 8 am ET on Friday, November 6, with availability beginning Friday, November 13.