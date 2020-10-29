The iPhone 12 Pro was recently featured on the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, where it was tortured to see if it passed Zach Nelson’s durability test. Apple is well-known for making strong and premium devices, and as expected, the 12 Pro also fits this description. However, this durability test also shows that Apple may use too many fancy words to sell its devices without really delivering.

The latest durability test results applied on the iPhone 12 Pro are in, and some may be surprised. Zach Nelson starts by quickly unboxing the device, which comes in a smaller box, that doesn’t include more than the device, a charging cable, and some literature. He also mentions Apple’s recent strategy to remove things from its devices, starting with the headphone jack when they launched the wireless AirPods and now, the removal of the power adapter. At the same time, they launch a new $39 MagSafe wireless charging option that won’t work well with the new iPhone 12 cases and previous iPhone models. But at least the removal of the charging brick may be a good thing after all, since it was the lowest 5W charger of any phone anywhere.

The durability test starts focusing on Apple’s new Ceramic Shield that’s allegedly a step beyond glass. However, we are told to listen closely to Apple’s carefully structured buzzword filled sentences, as Cupertino said that it included nano-ceramic crystals within the glass matrix to improve toughness dramatically, and well, it wasn’t necessarily true, as the display scratched at level 6, with deeper grooves on level 7, like every other display found in Android phones. However, the phone’s “new design” inspired by the iPhone 5 does help the iPhone 12 Pro be tougher than some of its predecessors. This is achieved by placing the display flush, sitting just inside of the frame.

However, the iPhone 12 Pro’s Super Retina XDR display (OLED) did last longer under the flame. Meaning that this Ceramic Shield may help to prevent heat transfer to the pixels below the screen. Finally, the new stainless steel frame and recessed glass panels on both sides keep the iPhone 12 Pro from bending when passed through the bend test, meaning that it will be safe to keep your new phone in your pocket.

Source: YouTube