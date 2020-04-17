iPhone 12 Pro
While the iPhone 12 launch is reported to have been delayed, leaks just won’t stop coming. More alleged details of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have leaked online.

Thanks to XDA-Developers’ Max Weinbach and YouTube channel Everything Apple Pro, more details regarding the Pro models of iPhone 12 have appeared. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to feature a 6.7-inch display with slimmer bezels and a smaller notch with a changed curvature. Hence, the screen-to-body ratio will be better. For comparison, the notch is tipped to be slightly bigger than the OnePlus 6’s notch. Moreover, the display could sport a 120Hz refresh rate and a ‘Pro Motion’ feature. As for the screen, it won’t be a 2.5D curved one.

iPhone 12 Pro

On the back lies a triple rear camera setup + a LiDAR sensor, which lies on the bottom left of the square-shaped camera module. However, it could be shifted in the final design. Plus, the way the module protrudes out of the back is changing as well. It will be more iPad-Pro like.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Further, the antenna bands are said to be getting wider. Hence, the phones could have higher Wi-Fi and cellular speeds. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro models could also sport a more uniform design with 10-15% better speakers. USB Type-C on an iPhone will have to wait as the Pro duo is claimed to feature a lightning port.

iPhone 12 Pro Max, Prakhar Khanna

Overall, the design appears heavily inspired by the latest iPad Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to be thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The power button sits a little lower than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Plus, the SIM-tray may move on the other side, which suggests a new internal layout. Not only the tray looks to have been moved but it seems to have been replaced in with a Smart Connector in the renders.

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro duo could be made available in a new navy blue color, which is said to replace the midnight green color variant.

It must be noted that the design is “far from confirmed.” Hence, things could change going forward.

Source: YouTube (EverythingApple Pro)

