We’ve previously reported that the iPhone 12 Pro will feature a silky smooth OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, citing two reliable sources. Well, one of them now claims that a 120Hz display is indeed happening, but the iPhone 12 Pro won’t be the first one to flaunt it.

Ross Young, the founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has mentioned in a tweet that none of his contacts could verify a 120Hz display on the iPhone 12 Pro. Notably though, they suggested the 2021 iPhone lineup as the possible candidate for using such a high refresh rate display.

None of our contacts could corroborate iPhone 12 Pro models as 120Hz. They told us 2021. So, they are off our latest 120Hz list.. pic.twitter.com/uTQ7uinMUQ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 1, 2020

As for the iPhone 12 Pro itself, it will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch Samsung-made Super Retina XDR OLED display and will have the Bionic A14 chipset at its heart. It is said to pack three rear cameras and a LiDAR sensor, and will latch on to both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G bands.