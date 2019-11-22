Up next
The latest predictions for the iPhone 12 Pro come from Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis. He recently went to Asia and received information from Apple’s supply chain manufacturers. The most important predictions mention some of the internal components in the next iPhone 12 lineup and an idea of when will Apple start the iPhone SE 2 production.

It seems that we will soon receive the iPhone SE 2 since its production is set to begin in February. This low-cost iPhone is supposed to resemble the iPhone 8. It’s supposed to include a 4.7-inch display, a home button with Touch ID, 3GB RAM, and an Apple A13 processor. The new iPhone 12 lineup will probably bring more power under the hood. It’s believed that the regular iPhone 12 will come with 4GB RAM like its predecessor, but the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max would come with 6GB RAM.

Source: MacRumors

