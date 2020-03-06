We are starting to get rumors of the new features that may arrive with the next iPhone 12 Pro. These rumors have been posted on Twitter by Apple leaker @PineLeaks, and he has plenty to say.

Apple is also working on getting night mode on the other lenses (front, ultra wide, telephoto). Internally, they've had some issues so they are working on getting it up and running and stable. — Pine (@PineLeaks) March 6, 2020

Rumors concerning the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro, mention some significant upgrades. The first and maybe the most important update may come in its camera with a new 64MP sensor that may be manufactured by Sony. This bigger sensor would help Night Mode by allowing more light into the camera. Smart HDR would also improve as Apple may be using a new algorithm to help with Smart HDR pictures.

Smart HDR is getting an improvement. Having seen some pictures with the new algorithm, it's closer to Smart XDR rather than Smart HDR. It's very good. — Pine (@PineLeaks) March 6, 2020

The battery in the new iPhone 12 Pro would also see improvements as it’s supposed to be 10% larger in order to deal with the power needs of new 5G modems. PineLeaks also says that iOS 14 would be announced by Apple this June, and even though it won’t pack any significant new features, it would include new designs and graphics.

Source AppleInformed