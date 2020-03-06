Author
We are starting to get rumors of the new features that may arrive with the next iPhone 12 Pro. These rumors have been posted on Twitter by Apple leaker @PineLeaks, and he has plenty to say.

Rumors concerning the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro, mention some significant upgrades. The first and maybe the most important update may come in its camera with a new 64MP sensor that may be manufactured by Sony. This bigger sensor would help Night Mode by allowing more light into the camera. Smart HDR would also improve as Apple may be using a new algorithm to help with Smart HDR pictures.

The battery in the new iPhone 12 Pro would also see improvements as it’s supposed to be 10% larger in order to deal with the power needs of new 5G modems. PineLeaks also says that iOS 14 would be announced by Apple this June, and even though it won’t pack any significant new features, it would include new designs and graphics.

Source AppleInformed

