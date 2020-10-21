Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery capacity has been detailed. The smartphone has been listed on TENAA, which is China’s certification site. The phone is listed with model number A2412, and the listing suggests that the iPhone 12 Pro Max packs a 3,687mAh battery. This is slightly less than the battery capacity found on the predecessor, iPhone 11 Pro Max, which was reported to have a 3,969mAh battery.

In an era where a 4,500mAh battery is a norm in the Android world, Apple has reduced the battery capacity on its iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are reported to pack 2,815mAh and 2,227mAh battery, which is also lesser than their predecessors. Hence, it seems like Apple is confident that its latest A14 Bionic chip is power efficient.

Despite the smaller figures Apple is claiming similar battery life to last year’s iPhones. However, despite the power efficiency gains from the new 5nm A14 chipset, according to early reviews, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro can’t last as long as last year’s iPhone 11 Pro. The battery capacity of the iPhone 12 Pro is yet to be detailed.