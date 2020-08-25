The saga of a 120Hz display on the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been a really confusing one. But as per a pair of screenshots shared by leakster Jon Prosser, as well as images of the iPhone 12 Pro Max prototype unit shared by EverythingApplePro suggest that the upcoming Apple device will use a 120Hz OLED panel after all, complete with an adaptive refresh rate tech for automatically switching between 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rates.

Actual iPhone 12 Pro Max (PVT) notch shot with 120Hz settings. Same notch size, slightly more room for 'AM/PM' badge because of 6.7-in screen, battery icon is a bit different. Thanks to @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/Hq7yBNnXUV — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 25, 2020

But before we go ahead, it is important to note that the screenshots and the alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max images shown in the leaks are PVT (production validation testing) devices – or in simple words, test prototypes – which means the aforementioned features may or may not be available on the final device. Now, moving on to the bigger news.

The leaks suggest that users will be able to manually enable the 120Hz refresh rate mode, or activate the adaptive refresh rate option on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The leaked image also hints that the notch on the iPhone 12 Pro will be the same size as the one on its predecessor, contrary to previous leaks which predicted a smaller notch.

Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max



Want video too? pic.twitter.com/fnJk2LELgv — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

Additionally, screenshots of the camera app UI reveals that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be able to capture 4K slo-mo videos at both 120fps and 240fps, which is quite impressive. Moreover, there’s a feature called ‘Enable LiDAR CA’ that will use the LiDAR sensor for faster focusing and subject detection while taking photos and videos. Plus, there is also a mention of something called Enhanced Night Mode that only works when the device is placed on a tripod or a still surface.