It’s here, it’s finally here. The new iPhone 12 series is now official. However, there is one that stands out from the rest, as the new iPhone 12 Pro Max is now not just a larger iPhone, it is now the best iPhone you can get.

The larger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives with a form factor that is nearly the same as the one found in the previous iPhone 11 lineup. However, it is made of durable stainless steel material, and it will be available in four new colors, pacific blue, graphite, gold, and silver. It also arrives with an Ultra-wide, a Wide and a telephoto camera on the back, and yes, a LiDAR sensor.

Now, the larger size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max allows users to feature 5X optical Zoom since the Max sensor is 47 percent larger. It also provides 87 percent improvements in low light photography and a new optical image stabilization system.



Further, the 12MP camera in the iPhone 12 Pro Max has 1.7 microns, along with a new feature called Sensor Shift, which brings stabilization to the sensor and not the lens. You can also add the new Apple Pro RAW feature that benefits of multi-frame processing and combines them with a raw format, which lets images be processed later.

If you’re more interested in video, you are also getting HDR video recording, meaning 700 million colors, which is 60 times more colors than before, and it’s the first camera to record Dolby Vision HDR. It also allows you to grade live while recording, all in 4K at 60fps, and you can edit in Dolby Vision and apply filters from the photos app. In other words, you can easily capture, edit, watch, and share in an instant.

Further, the iPhone 12 Pro Max includes every other feature found in the iPhone 12 Pro max, including the U1 chip that will help your devices track you with the Ultra Wideband that we mentioned before. This new iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099 with 128GB in storage, and pre-orders for this device will start on Friday, November 6, and it will then be available on November 13.