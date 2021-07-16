iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 11 were the best sellers in last quarter

The Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) has today released an analysis of the results from its research on Apple’s devices for the third quarter of 2021. The research looked at which iPhones were the most popular devices, which included the iPhone 12 and older flagship series.

CIRP has found that four new iPhone 12 models accounted for 63 percent of US iPhone sales in the quarter. (via GSMArena)

“Apple did very well as it emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder. “Increased consumer spending correlated with consumers shifting to more expensive iPhone models as they retired older phones and shopped more at Apple’s own retail locations to buy those iPhones. As a consequence, we estimate that US-WARP, the analogue to Average Selling Price that Apple no longer discloses, rose in the quarter.”

CIRP Analysis iPhone Purchase Model by Quarter

Interestingly, the people who were surveyed, said they picked the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 11, which were the best-selling iPhones. Both models made up 23 percent of the iPhone sales, by those who were asked.

The least popular iPhone in the quarter was the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone XR. Each made up just 5 percent of the participants. The iPhone XR’s performance isn’t surprising since the iPhone 11 has a much better camera in the same footprint, and users can often find it at a price that’s not much higher than the older premium smartphone.

According to the report, the US Weighted Retail Average Price (US-WARP) rose to $869 in the April-June quarter, which resulted in a “considerably higher” than the same period the previous year, and most people picked up the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is also Apple’s most expensive flagship smartphone at the moment.

Another interesting fact is that Apple earned most of its profits through its own retail operations, including brick and mortar stores. Best Buy and carriers sold fewer units, although most iPhones are still sold through carriers.




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

