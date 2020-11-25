Apple has launched a slew of new products in the past couple of months. It started the launch season by unveiling the new iPad Air, and announced the iPhone 12 lineup. The most recent launch was the M1 Macs. All of these products have received favorable reviews from the media. Now, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released their latest report about the recent performance of Apple leading into the holiday season. And, we can say, it was expected.

However, the sales of the iPhone 12 are a bit different from expectations. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max demand is higher than anticipated. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 and 12 mini’s demand is not as high as was expected. This comes as a surprise since the vanilla iPhone 12 (review) offers better value for money than its same-sized Pro sibling. That said, the overall iPhone 12 sales are going strong, and momentum looks promising for the holiday season and going into 2021.

Further, the demand for M1 Macs is higher than expected. For the unaware, the new MacBooks have received favorable reviews. Plus, the iPad Air demand is also higher than expected. Kuo predicts that iPad sales will continue to strengthen going into 2021. This is because Apple is already reported to announce a new mini-LED model and a lower-priced iPad. Further, Apple Watch Series 6 and Series SE are both selling well too. The report says “innovative health management functions and improved design” can be attributed to the good sale.

Coming to the AirPods sale, the figures are lower than expected. It is predicted to either plateau or decline by 5-10% sometime in the first half of next year. While the research report says that the supply chain on AirPods is a bit tight with the iPhone 12’s taking priority, Apple is said to be prepping to launch new variants of both the AirPods and AirPods Pro.