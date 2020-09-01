New leaks of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro have surfaced. This time they were found on Twitter, and on one of the latest reports by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu.

It seems that the new iPhone 12 Pro will definitely include a LiDAR sensor in its main camera. Twitter user “Mr. White” has recently posted some images of what may be the rear glass panel of the 12 Pro. These come in what seems to be a Space Gray color variant of the device, and if you look closely, you can see that we have the three holes for the camera lenses and a TrueTone LED flash, but one of these panels has an extra cut-out below the ultrawide lens, which would be reserved for the LiDAR scanner.

We could be looking at the two different variants of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, or the 11-inch 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch 12 Pro Max, which would limit the LiDAR experience to the most expensive version of the upcoming lineup. We have also seen what could be the case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max on Weibo, and it also includes the same triple camera layout and the LiDAR scanner cut-out.

We have also received word that the new iPhone 12 Pro will drop the Midnight Green finish to make room for a new Dark Blue color variant. This color option was previously leaked by Max Weinbach back in January, and it recently made another appearance in a DigiTimes report.

Source MacRumors (1)

Via MacRumors (2)