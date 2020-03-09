Author
Tags

Apple might finally be joining the megapixel wars this year. As per an exclusive leak from EverythingApplePro in collaboration with Max Weinbach, the iPhone 12 Pro might come equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera.

The Cupertino giant will reportedly opt for a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel sensor, marking a drastic upgrade from the 12-megapixel cameras on existing phones in its portfolio. Aside from the sensor upgrade, Apple is also working on adding night mode support for the wide-angle and telephoto lens, as well as the selfie camera.

This will be achieved by increasing the aperture value to the tune of f/1.6 or f/1.7 for the wide-angle camera. Aside from the camera upgrade, Apple is also allegedly working on adding up to 120Hz panels to the mix and increasing the battery capacity for the iPhone 12 Pro duo.

Source: EverythingApplePro

You May Also Like

Nubia Red Magic 5G’s transparent edition shows its internals in all their glory

Red Magic 5G has officially been teased to arrive in a transparent edition that will let users take a peek at the internals.

HTC Wildfire R70 goes official with triple cameras and primitive micro USB port

HTC is alive and kicking. The Taiwanese company has not hung up…

OPPO Find X2 official teasers confirm periscope camera and HDR10+ display

OPPO Find X2’s 120Hz 3K display will offer a peak brightness of 1200 nits and 240Hz touch sampling rate for improved response time.