Apple might finally be joining the megapixel wars this year. As per an exclusive leak from EverythingApplePro in collaboration with Max Weinbach, the iPhone 12 Pro might come equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera.

The Cupertino giant will reportedly opt for a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel sensor, marking a drastic upgrade from the 12-megapixel cameras on existing phones in its portfolio. Aside from the sensor upgrade, Apple is also working on adding night mode support for the wide-angle and telephoto lens, as well as the selfie camera.

This will be achieved by increasing the aperture value to the tune of f/1.6 or f/1.7 for the wide-angle camera. Aside from the camera upgrade, Apple is also allegedly working on adding up to 120Hz panels to the mix and increasing the battery capacity for the iPhone 12 Pro duo.

Source: EverythingApplePro

