New rumors claim that the higher-end variants of the iPhone 12 would arrive with displays capable of 120Hz refresh rates. Maybe the most important aspect of this rumors is that it has been posted on Twitter by a very reliable leaker.

It seems that Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max may feature a 120Hz display. Ice Universe has recently posted this information on Twitter, which makes us believe that this rumor is quite possible. This well-known leaker is usually linked to Samsung rumors and considering that Samsung is to supply OLED panels for these devices, we could expect his source to be right on the money. We must also consider that Max Weinbach mentioned the possibility of an iPhone 12 Pro with high refresh rate 120Hz ProMotion displays, and we will most likely get more leaks and rumors before the device’s launch, which is expected to take place in September.

Source MacRumors

Via Twitter

