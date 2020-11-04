With the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple introduced a range of MagSafe accessories including a MagSafe wireless charger. The iPhone 12 models were announced to charge at 15W using the MagSafe accessory. However, the latest development reveals otherwise. While the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max support 15W wireless charging, the iPhone 12 mini can only be charged up to 12W using the MagSafe wireless charger.

The information comes from Apple’s new support page that reveals the MagSafe wireless charging speeds on the iPhone 12 range. It confirms iPhone 12 mini only supports 12W wireless charging with at least a 9V/2.03A adapter. On the other hand, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max offer wireless charging speeds of up to 15W with adapters at or above 9V/2.56A. Furthermore, Lightning accessories such as headphones (compatible with MagSafe charger) will offer wireless charging speeds of up to 7.5W only, to comply with regulatory standards.

Apple goes on to say that the MagSafe charger is also cautioned to get warm on occasions. It adds, “as with other wireless chargers, your iPhone or MagSafe Charger might get slightly warmer while your iPhone charges. To extend the lifespan of your battery, if the battery gets too warm, software might limit charging above 80 percent.”

Apple advises removing credit cards, security badges, passports, or key fobs between your iPhone and MagSafe Charger before beginning the charging process. It is said that the wireless charging process may damage magnetic strips or RFID chips in those items. Further, if both MagSafe charger and Lightning connecter are in process, the device will charge through the latter. Moreover, if you charge a non-MagSafe Qi-compatible device with a MagSafe Charger, the power will be reduced and charge times might be slower than on a typical Qi charger.