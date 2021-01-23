The iPhone 12 Mini was labeled by many as the perfect small phone, one that doesn’t make any major compromises and delivers the vanilla iPhone 12 experience in a more compact form factor. The excitement was high around the device, but it appears that the hype couldn’t actually convert into sales figures for Apple, says a DigiTimes report, primarily due to the pandemic taking a toll on the phone’s target market.

“Pegatron has seen a slowdown in orders for the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ as sales of the model in the US and Europe are affected negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to industry sources. The sources pointed out that the ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ is targeting mainly consumers in the US and Europe, but overall smartphone sales there have been significantly undermined by the pandemic,” the report says.

Another report claims that Foxconn has received extra orders for the iPhone 12 Pro models due to high demand. “Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry) is expected to see extra momentum in the first quarter of 2021 thanks to Apple increasing orders for the iPhone 12 Pro series, according to some market observers,” says another Digitimes report.

Apple is cutting down on iPhone 12 Mini orders, and focusing on the Pro models

Multiple analysts and research firms have also indicated that the demand for iPhone 12 Pro models is higher, and catalyzed by the lackluster performance of iPhone 12 Mini, Apple is doubling down on the bigger and more powerful Pro models. In fact, as per a Morgan Stanley note (via PED30), Apple has cut short the orders for iPhone 12 Mini, and in return, has given an equivalent bump to the order figures for the iPhone 12 Pro models.

Earlier this month, sales figures shared by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (via Macrumors) revealed that iPhone 12 Mini was the lowest-selling model in the iPhone 12 series, standing at a mere 6% of the total iPhone 12 sales in the US market during the first few months following its launch.