When the iPhone 12 mini first launched last year, it was hailed as the ‘best compact phone’ and ‘the compact iPhone you’ve been wanting for years, among many other names. However, it didn’t translate to the sales numbers Apple was expecting. It seems like the company isn’t pleased about it as the tech giant has reportedly ended the production of the iPhone 12 mini.

The first mini flagship in years gave people a breath of fresh air in a world of huge smartphones, but it looks like not many were happy about the screen size, or maybe it was the underwhelming battery life. Whatever the reason might be for low sales numbers, according to TrendForce, the iPhone 12 mini “reached End-of-Life ahead of time” during the second quarter of 2021. Hence, it suggests that Apple will shift focus to selling through its existing inventory of the device without producing any further units.

Back in January, it was reported that Apple was cutting down on iPhone 12 Mini orders and was giving a boost to iPhone 12 Pro production due to higher demand for the latter. The iPhone 12 mini was launched in October 2020. It features a 5.4-inch display that was targeted toward the niche audience of smaller smartphones. It started at USD 699.

However, the smartphone was plagued by average battery life. Hence, it might not have brought in the profit Apple was expecting. That being said, the iPhone 12 mini accounted for more profit than Samsung did with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus.

Apple is expected to launch four iPhones next year as well. However, the company could announce high-end 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch variants of iPhone 14 alongside the lower-end 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch models. We could still get an iPhone 13 mini this year.