It’s Apple event day, and also the grand iPhone 12 launch day. Apple has unveiled four new devices, but the most important one that will likely attract the highest number of buyers is the iPhone 12 Mini. The math is simple – the iPhone 12 Mini is affordable (by Apple standards) at just $699, packs a fire-breathing processor, and reliable cameras. It will be up for pre-order starting November 6, and will hit the shelves November 16 onward. A great case study would be the iPhone SE 2020. So, what does the iPhone 12 Mini bring to the table?



Well, let’s start with the design. The iPhone 12 Mini looks virtually identical to the iPhone 11 from the front and back. Not surprising to see Apple carrying over the previous generation’s design to the next one. But there are two major differences – the iPhone 12 Mini is smaller and has flat sides, akin to the iPhone 5 and its direct predecessor. The hexa-core processor comes with a quad-core GPU to be 50% faster than the rival SoC, while the 16-core NPU is 80% faster this generation.

Smallest and lightest 5G phone in the world

In terms of specs, the iPhone 12 Mini is identical to the iPhone 12, save for the size. The display measures 5.4-inch diagonally and offers a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Apple is also throwing in its Super Retina XDR technology into the mix. Plus, the Ceramic Shield protection is part of the package as well.

iPhone Mini draws power from the A14 Bionic processor that is based on the 5nm process. It is claimed to offer a 40% raw processing power boost compared to the A12 Bionic, and a 30% surge in graphics prowess. And oh, it also comes with the new MagSafe wireless charging hardware.

Talking about the cameras, Apple has equipped the iPhone 12 Mini with two cameras – a 12MP primary camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera. The 12MP primary camera has an f/1.6 aperture and uses a 7-element lens that brings a 27% improvement in low-light performance. The ultra-wide camera, on the other hand, offers a 120-degree field-of-view. Smart HDR3 also makes its debut with the iPhone 12 series, and it now relies on machine learning.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. As for the color trims, buyers can choose between blue, green, black, white and PRODUCT (RED). As for the price in India, the iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs. 69,900 and will be available from Apple.com and authorized resellers.