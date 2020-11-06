The cheapest and the costliest iPhone 12 models will be up for pre-order today at 8 AM ET. Ahead of the launch, Verizon has detailed its pricing and promos for the iPhone 12 mini as well as the iPhone 12 Pro Max. For the unaware, all four latest 5G iPhones take full advantage of both Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and their new 5G Nationwide network.

Here are the Verizon offers on iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max for switchers, existing customers, and business customers:

Get an iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Pro on Verizon when you switch to their service, start a new service, or add a new line combined with the purchase of an iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Pro. Both lines must be on a Get More Unlimited plan. Get an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini on the service provider when you switch to Verizon, start a new service, or add a new line combined with the purchase of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini. Both lines must be on a select Unlimited plan. Existing customers can get an iPhone 12 mini for as low as $12 a month on Verizon Device Payment with a select unlimited plan when you trade in select phones, including iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Starting November 6, customers will have the option to purchase an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max on a new 30-month Verizon Device Payment plan. This is available in addition to the 24-month option.

Verizon is also including Apple Music at no additional cost in ‘Get More Unlimited.’ Plus, for those choosing Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, or Start Unlimited, you can still get six months of Apple Music free.

iPhone 12 series pricing on Verizon: