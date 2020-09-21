It seems that Apple may have more surprises in store for its fans. The latest rumors suggest that Cupertino will include some changes in its naming scheme, where we could get a new iPhone 12 mini.

According to leaker @L0vetodream, Apple will soon give us a new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini. This would be the first time the mini suffix is applied to an iPhone, but changes wouldn’t stop there. Let’s remember that we are supposed to get two 6.1-inch versions of the iPhone 12. The less expensive variant would be known simply as the iPhone 12 and not iPhone 12 Max, as previous rumors claimed. Then, the more expensive 6.1 version would be called the iPhone 12 Pro, and the highest-end variant with a 6.7-inch display will be known as the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

12mini

12

12 Pro

12 Pro Max — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020

This change makes sense, as we’re getting four new iPhone 12 variants, and Apple has already used the ‘mini’ suffix in other devices, such as the iPad mini, the Mac mini, and even the iPod mini back in 2004 and 2005. The iPhone 12 mini may be a nice option for those who aren’t planning on spending that much on a new iPhone since rumors also suggest that we may see prices go up with this new lineup.

Other rumors also suggest that only the iPhone 12 Pro Max would arrive with 5G mmWave support, while the rest of the devices will have to settle for sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. LiDAR sensors would also be exclusive to the higher-end variants.

The new iPhone 12 lineup would also miss out on 120Hz refresh rate displays, which can be found in almost every Android flagship nowadays. And don’t expect to find wired Earpods or a charging adapter in the box of your new iPhone 12, as the company has already started to get rid of them in the presentation of the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE.

There’s still no official date for the launch of these new devices, but rumors keep suggesting a possible mid-October launch, and it seems that we could also get an LTE-only iPhone 12 next year.

Source GSM Arena