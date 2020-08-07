Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specs comparison
Several rumors suggested that the new iPhone 12 may be the first Apple smartphone to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, further information has been posted on Twitter by DSCC analyst Ross Young claiming that the devices don’t include the necessary components to achieve this.

A lot has been said about the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. Rumors say that these new devices will come with a smaller battery than its predecessor, that they won’t include a charger or EarPods in the box, and that they may even arrive with a more expensive price tag. However, today we will focus on the rumors that mention the devices’ displays. It has been said that the higher-end models would include 120Hz refresh rates, but now Ross Young says that there is no existing hardware for any iPhone 12 model to support these high refresh rates.

We have also seen a few leaked images of what may be the displays of the future iPhones. Mr. White posted these images over at Twitter, where we can see a reoriented display connector that comes up from the bottom of the display, maybe to better accommodate the 5G antenna in the device. The well-known leaker also mentions that this display comes with the same Face ID size as previous models.

