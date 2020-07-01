We have received several reports claiming that Apple’s iPhone 12 mass production will face delays. Some rumors even claimed that the devices were going to launch until 2021, but this last one is a bit more optimistic.

“What the progress looks like now is months of delay in terms of mass production, but Apple is doing everything it can to shorten the postponement. There’s a chance that the schedule could still be moved ahead,” one source told Nikkei.

“Some final iPhone assembly could be delayed to early October, and it wouldn’t be surprising if there are further delays because there are still a lot of tests going on now and the final designs have not yet been locked down.”

According to a new report from Nikkei Asian Review, mass production of the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup may be delayed anywhere between four weeks and two months. This delay wouldn’t affect Apple’s launch plans, even though we may have to wait for the new iPhone’s availability. More rumors suggest that Apple has asked suppliers to build more iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE units, more than 45 million units combined, in case the 5G iPhones take longer to arrive.

Source MacRumors

Via Nikkei Asian Review