We keep getting more information suggesting that the new iPhone 12 lineup may launch in October. The latest rumor comes from well-known leaker Jon Prosser, who also believes that we are getting new iPads in the next Apple event.

It seems that Apple may not launch its new iPhone 12 in September like previous years. We have seen tons of rumors and reports claiming that the ongoing pandemic has affected Cupertino’s supply chain and, therefore, the launch of its new devices. Now, leaker Jon Prosser has posted on his Twitter account, that the iPhone 12 and iPads will arrive until October. In a way, this may line up with @ihacktu’s information, where he believes that we will have an Apple event in October, but then again, this event is supposed to deliver a new iPad Pro and Apple Silicone Macs.

Prosser doesn’t specify which iPad model will get a refresh, but rumors mention a new mini-LED iPad Pro and a new iPad Air with an all-screen display and under-display Touch ID.

Source Mac Rumors

