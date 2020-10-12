Apple is just a day away from unveiling the iPhone 12 series, but leaks just keep pouring in from all directions. Now, a series of leaks by tipster @PineLeaks outlines some of the changes and upgrades that the iPhone 12 series will bring to the table. Starting with the design, the notch on the iPhone 12 Mini will reportedly be narrower compared to the rest of its sibling. Apple has reportedly achieved that by rearranging and packing the Face ID sensors more densely, a process that has reduced the width of the notch, but has made it slightly taller.
As for the Face ID performance itself, the leakster suggests that the unlocking experience will be faster. The latter will be achieved, thanks to a new technology called ‘dynamic zoning algorithm’ and also increasing the viewing angle of the sensors. The ultra-wide camera is also getting an upgrade, thanks to a larger aperture that will bring in more light to produce more detailed images.
Talking about cameras, the leakster adds that the iPhone 12 series’s optical and digital zoom capabilities are also getting a boost. The standard iPhone 12, which lacks a telephoto lens, will offer an improved digital zoom output. This will be done by stacking together multiple images clicked at different zoom levels and using a Deep Fusion algorithm for alignment and sharpening. Smart HDR 3 will then kick in to handle the colors in order to produce better quality digitally zoomed-in shots.
The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also add an extra hour of battery compared to their respective iPhone 11 series predecessors. Apple is reportedly upping the battery capacity by 10%, but we don’t know the exact mAh figures yet and will have to wait for a teardown in the coming months.
Talking about battery life, it happens to be the key reason Apple nixed plans for a 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 12 series. As per prolific leakster Jon Prosser, Apple was left to decide between two features that drain battery juice – 120Hz display or 5G. The company reportedly chose 5G support over packing a 120Hz display on the iPhone 12 family.