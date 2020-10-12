Apple is just a day away from unveiling the iPhone 12 series, but leaks just keep pouring in from all directions. Now, a series of leaks by tipster @PineLeaks outlines some of the changes and upgrades that the iPhone 12 series will bring to the table. Starting with the design, the notch on the iPhone 12 Mini will reportedly be narrower compared to the rest of its sibling. Apple has reportedly achieved that by rearranging and packing the Face ID sensors more densely, a process that has reduced the width of the notch, but has made it slightly taller.

The "dynamic zoning algorithm" is shipping. The redesigned TrueDepth Camera System though, is not. Instead, a more "tightly" arranged TrueDepth will be shipped with the 5.4" iPhone. The notch shrinks horizontally, but increases slightly vertically. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

As for the Face ID performance itself, the leakster suggests that the unlocking experience will be faster. The latter will be achieved, thanks to a new technology called ‘dynamic zoning algorithm’ and also increasing the viewing angle of the sensors. The ultra-wide camera is also getting an upgrade, thanks to a larger aperture that will bring in more light to produce more detailed images.

Improved digital zoom will be achieved by combining several frames at different zoom levels and stacking them together – an hybrid of cropping and optical zooming. An algorithm based off of Deep Fusion will take care of correct alignment and sharpening. Smart HDR 3 does the rest. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

Talking about cameras, the leakster adds that the iPhone 12 series’s optical and digital zoom capabilities are also getting a boost. The standard iPhone 12, which lacks a telephoto lens, will offer an improved digital zoom output. This will be done by stacking together multiple images clicked at different zoom levels and using a Deep Fusion algorithm for alignment and sharpening. Smart HDR 3 will then kick in to handle the colors in order to produce better quality digitally zoomed-in shots.

Another year of waiting for a smooth, high-refresh display on iPhones!

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also add an extra hour of battery compared to their respective iPhone 11 series predecessors. Apple is reportedly upping the battery capacity by 10%, but we don’t know the exact mAh figures yet and will have to wait for a teardown in the coming months.

I’m told that 120hz not being implemented in iPhone 12 Pro is 100% about battery life.



Hardware was more than capable — but it just eats through battery, and 5G drains enough battery by itself.



It was basically a choice between 120hz or 5G, and they picked 5G. Rightfully so. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 11, 2020

Talking about battery life, it happens to be the key reason Apple nixed plans for a 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 12 series. As per prolific leakster Jon Prosser, Apple was left to decide between two features that drain battery juice – 120Hz display or 5G. The company reportedly chose 5G support over packing a 120Hz display on the iPhone 12 family.