We recently saw leak-based renders of the iPhone 12 flaunting a triple rear camera setup alongside a LiDAR sensor and flat sides, giving us a glimpse of how Apple’s upcoming phone might look. Now, an alleged schematic of the iPhone 12’s notch has surfaced online courtesy of Jon Prosser from FrontPageTech.

The image shows a noticeably smaller notch compared to the iPhone 11 series and its predecessors going all the way up to iPhone X. Sensors packed inside the notch remain the same but all of them are more tightly packed, and the bezels have also been reduced.

Notably, a reduction in the bezel size also means Apple had to push down the speaker (or the earpiece) inside the top bezel and it now sits above the boat-shaped notch. Apple will likely stick with this notch design for at least two generations if the company’s product cycle is anything to go by.

Of course, it is not the refreshing change many fans were expecting, especially in 2020 when Android flagships have almost eliminated the notch by opting for a pop-up camera design or a hole-punch.