The iPhone 12 launch might be reported to have been delayed, but the leaks just won’t stop coming. The latest one reveals details such as display size, number of camera sensors, price, and more.

According to Jon Prosser, leaker, Apple could launch four 5G iPhone 12 variants in 2020. Moreover, all of those four models are said to feature an OLED display, which is a welcome move.

Starting with the iPhone 12, there are two of them. One with a 5.4-inch display and the other with a 6.1-inch screen. The phones are tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup. The smaller one is claimed to start at $649, while the 6.1-incher may be priced at $749.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇



$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

Further, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are said to sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively. They are rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup + a LiDAR sensor. iPhone 12 Pro may start at $999, whereas the 12 Pro could be priced at $1,099.

According to previous leaks, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is will debut with slimmer bezels and a smaller notch with a changed curvature. Moreover, the display could sport a 120Hz refresh rate and a ‘Pro Motion’ feature. As for the screen, it won’t be a 2.5D curved one.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro models could also sport a more uniform design with 10-15% louder speakers. Additionally, USB Type-C on an iPhone will have to wait as the Pro duo is claimed to feature a lightning port.