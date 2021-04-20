Well, looks like Spring is really here. Apple has just introduced a new color for the iPhone 12 color. It’s called Purple. No fancy naming scheme here. The new shade joins the black, blue, green, PRODUCT(RED), and white colors of the iPhone 12. And in case you’re wondering, the new trim will be up for pre-orders this Friday and will go on sale starting April 30. As for the price, the iPhone 12 will set you back by $799, the same as the rest of the colors.

The iPhone 12 follows in the footsteps of the iPhone 11 trio, retaining its glass rear panel, the squircle camera module, and the wide notch housing the Face ID hardware. However, the biggest difference is that Apple has flattened the sides for the iPhone 12, giving the surrounding frame a uniform metallic finish.

iPhone 12 uses the Ceramic Shield front that offers increased durability and comes with an IP68 certification, which means it can survive water immersion for a maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes. This is an upgrade over the iPhone 11 series, which is claimed to survive water immersion in a maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes only.

There is a 6.1‑inch OLED display on the front with Super Retina XDR technology and True Tone calibration, while A14 Bionic keeps things running inside. All four iPhone 12 series phones can be topped up at a maximum 15W using Apple’s MagSafe charger. However, if you rely on a Qi-certified third-party wireless charger, the charging output drops down to 7.5W only. Apple is also selling a 20W adapter that can charge the battery from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. And of course, the iPhone 12 supports both Sub-6GHz (the slower, but more reliable one) and mmWave (blazing-fast, but less widely available) flavors of 5G.