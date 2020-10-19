iPhone 12 series

One of the biggest upgrades introduced by the iPhone 12 series is 5G support, with all four models supporting both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands. However, it appears that folks who purchase the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, or the iPhone 12 Pro duo won’t be able to enjoy blazing-fast 5G speeds when dual-SIM functionality is enabled. At least not initially. 

Comment from discussion ctthrow1’s comment from discussion "iPhone 12 Modem and Verizon Esim".

As per an image of a training manual for retailers and carriers that surfaced on Reddit, none of the iPhone 12 models will support 5G when dual-SIM mode is activated. In reply to a FAQ that asks whether 5G works with dual-SIM, the training material says, “When using two lines in Dual SIM mode, 5G data isn’t supported on either line and will fall back to 4G LTE. If customers are using eSIM only and are on a 5G-supported carrier and service plan, they’ll have 5G access.”

IMAGE: Reddit / ctthrow1

What this means is you have to either take out the physical nano-SIM or disable the second line provided by the eSIM system to use 5G on the iPhone 12. Otherwise, both the lines will work only with the 4G LTE standard. This a weird limitation, and will definitely come as a disappointment for users who rely on dual-SIM to keep their personal and professional numbers separate. However, it appears that the issue is temporary and will soon be fixed via a software update.

The Reddit user who originally shared the user manual’s screenshot mentioned that Apple will roll out an update later this year that will end the aforementioned limitation and will allow users to enjoy 5G in dual-SIM mode. Notably, Apple’s own support page talking about dual-SIM and eSIM functionality doesn’t mention this limitation at all.  But then, the aforesaid page also lacks any mention of the iPhone 12 series and will likely be updated once the iPhone 12 starts shipping. 

You May Also Like
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 leaks tip better zoom output, faster Face ID, and a ‘smooth’ sacrifice
Apple reportedly had to pick between two battery-draining features – 5G support or a 120Hz display. Apple chose 5G for the iPhone 12 series.
Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 FE and more devices are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy S20 FE and more devices on sale
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Apple’s MacBook Air and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the latest MacBook Air and more devices on sale