We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Some of the latest iPhone 12 rumors haven’t been so great. First, we find out that the new lineup may arrive without EarPods and a charger in the box. After that, we get rumors suggesting a higher price tag and smaller batteries. However, it seems that we may at least get a nice new cable.

According to @L0vetodream, the new iPhone 12 lineup may arrive with a new Lightning to USB-C braided cable. He also leaked images of this cable, which could also confirm that Apple will keep the lightning connectors on the upcoming iPhone series. This may also solve the durability problems of Lightning cables, but I can bet that they won’t arrive with the same $19 price tag as Apple’s current Lightning cables.

Source 9to5Mac

Via Twitter

You May Also Like
Today’s deals include 4th of July sales, iPad Pro bundles and more
Today’s deals come from Best Buy, Amazon and B&H where we find the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and the Google Pixel 3 XL on sale
Pocketnow Daily: Forget the Pixel 4a, the Google Pixel 5 is here! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new leaked renders of the Google Pixel 5, the new name of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and more
HONOR 30 Youth Edition
HONOR 30 Youth Edition packing Dimensity 800 SoC goes official
The rear panel is a 2.5D glass panel made from 9 layers with anti-fingerprint coating.