We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Some of the latest iPhone 12 rumors haven’t been so great. First, we find out that the new lineup may arrive without EarPods and a charger in the box. After that, we get rumors suggesting a higher price tag and smaller batteries. However, it seems that we may at least get a nice new cable.

According to @L0vetodream, the new iPhone 12 lineup may arrive with a new Lightning to USB-C braided cable. He also leaked images of this cable, which could also confirm that Apple will keep the lightning connectors on the upcoming iPhone series. This may also solve the durability problems of Lightning cables, but I can bet that they won’t arrive with the same $19 price tag as Apple’s current Lightning cables.

Source 9to5Mac

Via Twitter

You May Also Like
Google Store briefly listed the official Pixel 4a render. Is the launch imminent?
Hey Google, we know almost everything about the Pixel 4a. Just launch it already, will ya?
Redmi Note 9 Pro specs
How to watch the POCO M2 Pro launch event livestream today?
It is expected to be a re-branded variant of the global Redmi Note 9 Pro.
OnePlus Nord
Here’s an official sneak peek at the OnePlus Nord’s design
The phone appears to have a flat display (thankfully) with slim bezels, and clearly shows two selfie cameras in the housed in a pill-shaped hole punch.