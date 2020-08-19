Apple is reportedly planning to assemble its upcoming iPhone 12 in India. It is said that the new manufacturing plan will reportedly be kicked off by Apple partner Wistron sometime in the middle of next year. As of now, the company is already assembling the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR in the country.

The assembling of iPhones in India has been, thus far, limited to older models. Apple still sells the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 in the country, which are assembled there itself. However, the iPhone 12 could be the seventh iPhone model to be made in India, reports Business Standard.

Further, Wistron is said to have plans to begin manufacturing the iPhone SE (2020) in the country sometime by the end of this year. The report goes on to add that Wistron is planning to hire some 10,000 workers at a new facility in a phased manner to expand the local manufacturing process.