If you thought that the possibility of getting a new iPhone 12 without a charger or Earpods was already bad, now it seems that the new lineup may arrive with a smaller battery than the current iPhone 11 series.

According to MySmartPrice, the iPhone 12 lineup may arrive with smaller batteries than the ones found in the iPhone 11 lineup. This information comes from certifications of three batteries, which are believed to power Apple’s upcoming phones. The batteries are identified with model numbers A2471, A2431, and A2466, on Safety Korea, China’s 3C, and UL Demko from Denmark.

It seems that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 would use the A2471 battery, with a 2,227mAh capacity, the 6.1-inch variants would include the A2431 battery with a 2,775mAh capacity, and finally, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max could come equipped with the 3,687mAh A2466 battery. Now, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max had a 3,046 and 3,969mAh battery, respectively. Maybe the new processor in these iPhones will deliver better power management, and Apple users won’t feel like they need bigger batteries, but then again, remember that you could be getting less, and still have to pay more.

Source MacRumors

Via MySmartPrice

