We get new rumors about the iPhone 12, well not the device per se, but its new power adapter. According to Mr. White on Twitter, we may see these devices arrive with a 20W charger in the box, and it seems that these power adapters have already been certified in at least one country.

Mr. White has posted some images at Twitter where we can see a new 20W power adapter with model identifier A2305, which has received certification in Norway since February 28, 2020. Another power adapter with model A2247 has also received certification in Australia. Other rumors also suggest that the higher-end 6.7 and 6.1-inch models would include these 20W chargers in the box, or who knows; maybe we will get fast chargers with every iPhone 12 variant to make up for the possible lack of the wired EarPods.

Source MacRumors

Via MacRumors

