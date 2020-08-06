We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We get new information about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. Some new leaks reveal a new component that may take the device’s wireless charging capabilities to a new level.

According to a report from IT Home, the new iPhone 12 models would include a magnetic charging coil that’s different from what we have seen in previous iPhone models. This new wireless charging coil has a magnetic circle-shaped strip that may help the device stay in place while charging. It may also help align with a new charging accessory that may take the AirPower’s place.

Source GSM Arena

Via IT Home

