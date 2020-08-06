We get new information about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. Some new leaks reveal a new component that may take the device’s wireless charging capabilities to a new level.

According to a report from IT Home, the new iPhone 12 models would include a magnetic charging coil that’s different from what we have seen in previous iPhone models. This new wireless charging coil has a magnetic circle-shaped strip that may help the device stay in place while charging. It may also help align with a new charging accessory that may take the AirPower’s place.

Magnets.. inside the iPhone 12's chassis 😱 pic.twitter.com/0eJ7HRZjpW — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 4, 2020

Yup. Official iPhone 12 cases will also have this magnet system built in. Likely for perfect alignment with Apple's wireless chargers. pic.twitter.com/eDEQ474NIX — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 5, 2020

Source GSM Arena

Via IT Home