We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Ming-Chi Kuo is a very reliable source of information regarding Apple devices. He recently mentioned that Apple’s camera lens supplier, Genius Electronic Optical was having issues with cracking coatings on the wide-angle camera lens for the lower-end iPhone 12 models. He also suggested that this issue wasn’t going to affect the launch of Apple’s new lineup, as Apple had already announced delays. However, the camera lens supplier claims that there’s nothing wrong with its lenses.

According to Digitimes, Genius Electronic Optical has refuted a report claiming that it was having issues with the wide-angle lens for the lower-end iPhone 12 variants. The company says that its production is running without any sort of quality issues and that demand from Apple remains normal. Now, if there were a problem with these camera lenses, Apple would still be able to manage, since it also has Largan Precision as a camera lens supplier for its devices.

Source MacRumors

Via Digitimes

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specs comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specs comparison
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra price starts at $1299.9, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max can be bought for $1,099
Xiaomi could launch Mi Note 10 Lite as Mi10i in India
It was launched in the European market a few months ago.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G pre-orders are now live with a $650 credit offer in tow
The trade-in offer brings the price of Galaxy Z Flip 5G down from $1,449.99 to $799.99 in the US.