Ming-Chi Kuo is a very reliable source of information regarding Apple devices. He recently mentioned that Apple’s camera lens supplier, Genius Electronic Optical was having issues with cracking coatings on the wide-angle camera lens for the lower-end iPhone 12 models. He also suggested that this issue wasn’t going to affect the launch of Apple’s new lineup, as Apple had already announced delays. However, the camera lens supplier claims that there’s nothing wrong with its lenses.

According to Digitimes, Genius Electronic Optical has refuted a report claiming that it was having issues with the wide-angle lens for the lower-end iPhone 12 variants. The company says that its production is running without any sort of quality issues and that demand from Apple remains normal. Now, if there were a problem with these camera lenses, Apple would still be able to manage, since it also has Largan Precision as a camera lens supplier for its devices.

Source MacRumors

Via Digitimes